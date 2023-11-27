Girls ahead of boys in HSC pass rate, GPA-5

Girls outshined boys in the HSC and equivalent exams this year too with 80.57% girls passing the exams as against 76.76% boys. Girls showed their brilliance in achieving highest Grade Point Average GPA-5 as girls secured 49,365 GPA-5 against boys' 43,230.



The number of boys who appeared for the exams was high compared to the girls this year. A total of 6, 98,135 boys and 6, 76,353 girls sat for the exams under 11 education boards across the country. �UNB



