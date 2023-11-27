Girls ahead of boys in HSC pass rate, GPA-5
Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 54
|
Girls outshined boys in the HSC and equivalent exams this year too with 80.57% girls passing the exams as against 76.76% boys. Girls showed their brilliance in achieving highest Grade Point Average GPA-5 as girls secured 49,365 GPA-5 against boys' 43,230.
The number of boys who appeared for the exams was high compared to the girls this year. A total of 6, 98,135 boys and 6, 76,353 girls sat for the exams under 11 education boards across the country. �UNB
Latest News
Most Read News
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft