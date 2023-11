AL picks actor Ferdous for Dhaka-10

The Awami League has nominated actor Ferdous Ahmed for the Dhaka-10 constituency for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.The announcement was made by party General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a press conference at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday.Earlier, the actor submitted AL nomination forms for Dhaka-10 and Dhaka-18 constituencies. UNB