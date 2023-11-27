Several injured in infighting in Khulna after announcement of AL candidates

KHULNA, Nov 26: Several people were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League after the announcement of the list of Awami League candidates on Khulna-Jashore highway at Railgate in Khulna district, creating a tense situation in the area.Anisur Rahman, general secretary of Khanjahan Ali unit Awami League, said the supporters of State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, who failed to get the party ticket to contest the next general election, put up barricades on Khulna-Jashore highway in front of the minister's Railgate residence after burning tyres at 4:30 pm.On information, police tried to disperse them with the help of local leaders of Awami League.Hundreds of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the highway following the blockade.At one stage, a chase and counter-chase took place among the supporters of Monnujan and SM Kamal Hossain, who got the Awami League nomination from Khulna-3 constituency around 6:30 pm, leaving several people injured.However, police brought the situation under control. A tense situation is prevailing in the area over the issue. �UNB