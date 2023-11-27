No scope to spare arsonists: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said there is no chance to spare the arsonists in protecting the lives and properties of the people."Steps will be taken against those who are involved in arson violence and vandalism. There is no option to forgive them," she said while formally unveiling the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards earlier handed over the summery of the results of the HSC and equivalent examinations of 2023 to the premier. Sheikh Hasina said BNP became isolated from the masses soon after it started resorting to arson violence in the name of movement to dislodge the government."We will take measures against those who are involved in arson violence and will ensure people's safety and security," she said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury spoke on the occasion.Sheikh Hasina posed a question that what should the government do with the arsonists or who order or finance the arson violence?"Will we welcome them with wreaths or will the law enforcement agencies take proper action against them? If we don't take action against them, they will continue the arson violence," she said.The premier also criticized those who raises question about the arrest of arsonists, saying, "I see, many people crying why they (arsonists) are arrested but they (critics) don't call on the arson terrorists, killers of police and people to stop their awful deeds". "We, for sure, will take proper actions against the persons who are engaged in such destructive acts for people's interest. We'll have to protect the people," she said, adding that the law enforcement agencies continue taking steps. She also expressed her hope that good sense will come to them.The prime minister asked the education ministry to consider alternative system for the students who couldn't attend the annual examinations due to BNP's strike and blockade to facilitate continuation of their academic activities. She, as well, extended sincere thanks to all concerned in publishing the results of HSC and equivalent exams within stipulated 60 days.Sheikh Hasina said her government is focusing on research, science and technology based education. "We're paying special attention to attract students to science and technology based education," she added.The premier said an initiative has been taken to establish a government technical school and college in every upazila.Apart from this, four engineering colleges, 23 polytechnic institutes, four women polytechnic institutes and two new survey institutes are being established in the country, she said. She greeted the successful students in the exams, their guardians, teachers and other staff of the educational institutions.Turning to unsuccessful candidates, the head of the government asked them not to be upset rather take better preparation for the next time. "There is nothing to worry," she said. BSS