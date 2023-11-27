Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No scope to spare arsonists: PM

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

No scope to spare arsonists: PM

No scope to spare arsonists: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said there is no chance to spare the arsonists in protecting the lives and properties of the people.

"Steps will be taken against those who are involved in arson violence and vandalism. There is no option to forgive them," she said while formally unveiling the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards earlier handed over the summery of the results of the HSC and equivalent examinations of 2023 to the premier. Sheikh Hasina said BNP became isolated from the masses soon after it started resorting to arson violence in the name of movement to dislodge the government.

"We will take measures against those who are involved in arson violence and will ensure people's safety and security," she said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury spoke on the occasion.

Sheikh Hasina posed a question that what should the government do with the arsonists or who order or finance the arson violence?

"Will we welcome them with wreaths or will the law enforcement agencies take proper action against them? If we don't take action against them, they will continue the arson violence," she said.

The premier also criticized those who raises question about the arrest of arsonists, saying, "I see, many people crying why they (arsonists) are arrested but they (critics) don't call on the arson terrorists, killers of police and people to stop their awful deeds". "We, for sure, will take proper actions against the persons who are engaged in such destructive acts for people's interest. We'll have to protect the people," she said, adding that the law enforcement agencies continue taking steps. She also expressed her hope that good sense will come to them.

The prime minister asked the education ministry to consider alternative system for the students who couldn't attend the annual examinations due to BNP's strike and blockade to facilitate continuation of their academic activities. She, as well, extended sincere thanks to all concerned in publishing the results of HSC and equivalent exams within stipulated 60 days.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is focusing on research, science and technology based education. "We're paying special attention to attract students to science and technology based education," she added.

The premier said an initiative has been taken to establish a government technical school and college in every upazila.

Apart from this, four engineering colleges, 23 polytechnic institutes, four women polytechnic institutes and two new survey institutes are being established in the country, she said. She greeted the successful students in the exams, their guardians, teachers and other staff of the educational institutions.

Turning to unsuccessful candidates, the head of the government asked them not to be upset rather take better preparation for the next time. "There is nothing to worry," she said.    BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


India has taken position against people of Bangladesh by supporting Hasina: Rizvi
42 edn institutions see zero pass rate in HSC, equivalent exams
Another 48-hour blockade called by BNP, like-minded parties underway
Lopsided polls will send AL into exile: Manna tells rally ending speculations
BNP Chair adviser Dhali remanded
Girls ahead of boys in HSC pass rate, GPA-5
AL picks actor Ferdous for Dhaka-10
Several injured in infighting in Khulna after announcement of AL candidates


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft