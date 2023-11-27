92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC

A total of 92,595 students got the highest Grade Point Average (GPA-5) in the HSC and equivalent examinations 2023 under 11 education boards, which was 1,76,282 in 2022.According to the result published here on Sunday, among the GPA-5 holders, 43,230 are male students and 49,365 are female.A total of 78,521 students achieved GPA-5 under nine general education boards, 7,097 students under madrasah education board and 6,977 under technical education board. �BSS