JP hopes EC will keep its word on holding participatory election

Jatiya Party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Sunday said that they are optimistic about having a free and fair election and hope that the Election Commission will keep their word on making the election participatory."The Election Commission must take required steps to hold a free and fair election. The people of the country become very ardent to express their electoral rights," he said.The JaPa leader said this while exchanging views with reporters at Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office on Sunday morning.Mujibul Haque said that those who support the party have taken nomination forms for the party and their interviews are being taken. From them, the nomination board will decide who will get the tickets. Expressing optimism about announcing the list of candidates tomorrow afternoon, Mujib said JaPa sold nomination forms for around 300 constituencies.The candidates for Chattogram, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions have been interviewed from 11:00am on Sunday.Presided over by Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Muhammad Quader, the interview meeting was also attended by Jatiya Party Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid and many others. UNB