KISHOREGANJ, Nov 26: Train communication between Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Mymensingh resumed around 18 hours after a derailment in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj on Saturday afternoon.



Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, master of Kishoreganj Rail Station, confirmed the news, saying that train operation resumed around 10:30 am on the Bhairab and Mymensingh route. �UNB