Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Tilted Ctg building

7-member probe body formed

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: Chattogram district administration last night formed a seven-member committee to investigate the incident of a four-storey building tilting in Raufabad area in the port city.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman confirmed the development, saying that the committee headed by deputy director (local government) of the district administration was asked to submit its report within seven working days.

The committee includes representatives from Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), district administration, Fire Service and Civil Defence and Department of Public Works, he said.

The probe body will be able to take opinions from experts of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) if needed, the DC said.

The local administrator informed that they issued a notification asking people to vacate the five buildings adjacent to the tilted one until further order.

Schools in the area were kept open for the residents of the buildings to take shelter and food arrangements have been made, he said.

Earlier last evening, the building named 'Khorshed Mansion' suddenly tilted in the Raufabad area.

Being informed, three firefighting units from nearby stations rushed to the spot and rescued its residents.

Moreover, firefighters removed members of around 100 families from the nearby buildings.
    
CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams said that the building was supposed to be removed and its owner took time to do so.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Train movement between Bhairab, M’singh resumes
7-member probe body formed
Shahab Uddin for working together to protect environment
Strategic partnership forged between AIDIA, IDD of ADA University
Shock in Natore village as 4 of a family die in road crash
Addicts take role of BNP movement: Hasan
Man gets death penalty for killing wife and mother-in-law in Chandpur
Five members of ‘Allah’r Dal’ arrested in Cumilla


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft