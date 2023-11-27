Shahab Uddin for working together to protect environment

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Sunday urged all concerned to work together to improve and protect the country's environment and biodiversity."If everyone works together, quality of the country's environment will improve.Time-befitting projects should be taken to improve the environment," he told a review meeting of the implementation progress of the projects, taken under the ministry's Annual Development programme (ADP) for fiscal 2023-24, held at the secretariat here.The environment minister said if the number of environmental projects increases, the pace of environment conservation work will go up in the country.Everyone should work together to improve the quality of the country's environment by loving the country, he said.Shahab Uddin said re-excavation of ponds and beels in haor region should be completed in time.He instructed the officials concerned to carry out the work of Sheikh Russel Aviary and Eco-park in Rangunia, Chattogram, creation of green belt in Cox's Bazar, environment restoration and eco-tourism development, the Sundarbans protection project, the Sundarbans management support project and reforestation and infrastructure development project in Sylhet forest division.Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Development) Dr Fahmida Khanom, Director General of the Department of Environment (DoE) Abdul Hamid and Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury were present, among others. �BSS