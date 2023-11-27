Strategic partnership forged between AIDIA, IDD of ADA University

The Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA) and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University of Azerbaijan officially sealed a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).This collaborative agreement, signed recently signifies a momentous milestone in fostering cooperation and mutual development between the two distinguished institutions, says a press release here in Dhaka.The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration, encompassing various areas aimed at enhancing educational and diplomatic initiatives.This strategic partnership is poised to amplify the collective impact of both AIDIA and IDD in the realms of research, analysis, and global dialogue.Established in 2006 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, ADA University aims to nurture individuals as adept problem solvers, fostering collaboration, and ensuring effective communication within the global community.AIDIA, based in Kathmandu, serves as an independent, non-partisan foreign policy think-tank. It is dedicated to conducting research and analysis on domestic and international issues, providing a platform for dialogue, debate, and discussion.The MoU was ceremoniously signed by Sunil KC, Founder of AIDIA, and Dr Fariz Ismailzade, Director at IDD, symbolizing a strong commitment to fostering international collaboration and promoting academic excellence.This partnership reflects the shared vision of both institutions to make significant contributions to the fields of development and diplomacy.