Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Strategic partnership forged between AIDIA, IDD of ADA University

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Observer Desk

The Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA) and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University of Azerbaijan officially sealed a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaborative agreement, signed recently signifies a momentous milestone in fostering cooperation and mutual development between the two distinguished institutions, says a press release here in Dhaka.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration, encompassing various areas aimed at enhancing educational and diplomatic initiatives.

This strategic partnership is poised to amplify the collective impact of both AIDIA and IDD in the realms of research, analysis, and global dialogue.

Established in 2006 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, ADA University aims to nurture individuals as adept problem solvers, fostering collaboration, and ensuring effective communication within the global community.

AIDIA, based in Kathmandu, serves as an independent, non-partisan foreign policy think-tank. It is dedicated to conducting research and analysis on domestic and international issues, providing a platform for dialogue, debate, and discussion.

The MoU was ceremoniously signed by Sunil KC, Founder of AIDIA, and Dr Fariz Ismailzade, Director at IDD, symbolizing a strong commitment to fostering international collaboration and promoting academic excellence.

This partnership reflects the shared vision of both institutions to make significant contributions to the fields of development and diplomacy.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Train movement between Bhairab, M’singh resumes
7-member probe body formed
Shahab Uddin for working together to protect environment
Strategic partnership forged between AIDIA, IDD of ADA University
Shock in Natore village as 4 of a family die in road crash
Addicts take role of BNP movement: Hasan
Man gets death penalty for killing wife and mother-in-law in Chandpur
Five members of ‘Allah’r Dal’ arrested in Cumilla


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft