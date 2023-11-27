Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Shock in Natore village as 4 of a family die in road crash

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Four members of a family were travelling from their village in Natore to Rajshahi to seek medical treatment for the father.

But, as the autorickshaw they hired travelled along the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway on Saturday, it crashed head-on into an oncoming truck, killing them and their autorickshaw driver, who hailed from a neighbouring village.

Insab Ali, 75, was suffering from cancer, relatives said. His family was taking him to Rajshahi for chemotherapy. He was accompanied by his son Ayub Ali Labu, 35, daughter Parvin Begum, 32 and granddaughter Sharmin, 17.

They were travelling in an autorickshaw driven by Mokhlesur Rahman, 45.

The villages of Chakokantopur, where the family lived, and Makimpur, from where the driver hailed, were unusually quiet on Sunday. Family, friends and other people in mourning had flocked to the homes of the bereaved.

Abu Sayeed was having difficulty speaking. He had sent his daughter Sharmin to oversee her grandfather's treatment alongside her aunt and uncle.

"But none of them came home alive," he sobbed.

Khaleda, the wife of accident victim Ayub Ali, couldn't stop crying. Now that her husband and father-in-law were gone, she felt helpless about caring for her two children.

The truck was travelling to Natore along the Kharkhari bypass while the autorickshaw was going to Rajshahi, said Zamirul Islam, deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.     �bdnews24.com




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Train movement between Bhairab, M’singh resumes
7-member probe body formed
Shahab Uddin for working together to protect environment
Strategic partnership forged between AIDIA, IDD of ADA University
Shock in Natore village as 4 of a family die in road crash
Addicts take role of BNP movement: Hasan
Man gets death penalty for killing wife and mother-in-law in Chandpur
Five members of ‘Allah’r Dal’ arrested in Cumilla


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft