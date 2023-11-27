Man gets death penalty for killing wife and mother-in-law in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Nov 26: A court here on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and mother-in-law in Faridganj upazila of the district in 2020.Additional District and Session Judge (2) Shahedul Karim handed down the verdict to Md Al Mamun Mohon, 32, a resident of Raiganj upazila in Lakshmipur district.According to the prosecution, in May, 2020 Mamun stabbed his wife Tanjina Akter Ritu, 20, and his mother in law Farida Parveen 45, to death over a family feud in Faridganj upazila, court sources said.Following the murder Ritu's uncle filed a case with Faridganj Police Station. Police pressed charge-sheet in December 29 in the same year.Testifying witnesses and evidence the court pronounced the verdict in presence of Mamun, said Public Prosecutor advocate Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan. �BSS