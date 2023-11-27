Five members of ‘Allah’r Dal’ arrested in Cumilla

Members of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) arrested five members of banned militant outfit 'Allah'r Dal' from Rammala road in Cumilla district town on Saturday.
The arrestees were identified as Mashiur Rahman alias Russel, 37 of Chandpur, Abu Sufiyan, 20 of Cumilla, Salauddin, 43 of Cumilla Alauddin, 31 of Feni and Julhas Hossain, 25 of Feni district.
Tipped off, a team of ATU conducted a drive in Dakkhin Thakurpara Sakin area around 4:45 pm and arrested them along with eight mobile phone sets and documents of the party, said a press release.
All of them were active members of Allah'r Dal.
A case was filed against them under Anti-Terrorism Act with Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station. �UNB
