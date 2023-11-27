Video
Dengue: 3 dead, 971 hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,598 this year.

During the period, 971 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,595 dengue patients, including 1,017 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,08,167 dengue cases and 3,02,974 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.     �UNB




