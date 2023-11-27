Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Reduce job application fees

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Have you ever imagined how a job candidate is managing his job application fee? Though this fee is apparently unfit with his income in a whole month by tuition from one house to another house, he has to arrange it. Those candidates who live outside Dhaka have their transportation costs included in the total cost of the job exam.

Don't consider them robots; they also have meal expenses, house rent bills, and associated expenditures as regular humans require. Now give me a solution: how to bear the whole month's costs where you have also added the high fee of the job application.

The government should come forward by implementing some innovative initiatives. First of all, we need to reduce the job application fee. The job exam will be held in the district area, the job circulation and exam will be combined in a group exam like a combined bank exam. By maintaining these tips, it is possible to overcome the youth life's crisis in the job preparation period.
 
Sheikh Saymon Parves Himel
Student of the Pharmacy Department,
Mawlana Bhashai Science and Technology University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Reduce job application fees
Rape, violence against women go unabated
Stop noise pollution at DU campus
Break the jinx on Teesta water dispute
Stop jaywalkers from breaking traffic rules
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Well-being of future leaders call for parental engagement
A global call for embracing humanity's commitment


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft