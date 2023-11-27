Reduce job application fees

Dear SirHave you ever imagined how a job candidate is managing his job application fee? Though this fee is apparently unfit with his income in a whole month by tuition from one house to another house, he has to arrange it. Those candidates who live outside Dhaka have their transportation costs included in the total cost of the job exam.Don't consider them robots; they also have meal expenses, house rent bills, and associated expenditures as regular humans require. Now give me a solution: how to bear the whole month's costs where you have also added the high fee of the job application.The government should come forward by implementing some innovative initiatives. First of all, we need to reduce the job application fee. The job exam will be held in the district area, the job circulation and exam will be combined in a group exam like a combined bank exam. By maintaining these tips, it is possible to overcome the youth life's crisis in the job preparation period.Sheikh Saymon Parves HimelStudent of the Pharmacy Department,Mawlana Bhashai Science and Technology University