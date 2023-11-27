Rape, violence against women go unabated

It is disturbing to note that as many as 2,575 women and girls have reportedly been subjected to rape and violence during the period between January and October of this year. The country's leading women's human rights organization Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has revealed this shocking statistics in its latest report.However, the number of rape cases and violence has been compiled based on 13 national daily newspapers. In details, 397 women were raped while 115 were gang raped during this period. 31 victims were killed after the incident while 12 died by committing suicide. In addition, 221 females were physically abused while 443 were killed for various reasons. And at least 231 females died mysteriously during this period.More than enough number of evidence suggests that the road to justice for female survivors of sexual violence can often be a long, painful and seemingly endless one. This painful fact is somewhat confirmed with more than 43,000 cases lodged under the Women and Child Repression Act left hanging in the justice system for well over 5 years.We make an urgent call to authorities concern to ensure speedy justice for the victims.The latest Mahila Parishad report also documented 21 child marriages, 142 cases of sexual violence and 61 cases of torture for dowry. Among the dowry victims, 45 were killed. Meanwhile, 207 women died by committing suicide during the stipulated timeframe. Additionally, 38 females have fallen victims to cybercrime.The point, however, while these specified findings by Mahila Parishad suggest a very bleak situation in terms of safety, they do not reveal the bigger picture as they have been collected mostly from national and local dailies. And such crimes are often under-reported.Unfortunately, we still do not have any comprehensively prepared and updated national-level database on rape, child marriage and violence against women and children. So, the question automatically arises how will the government assess the actual reality of safety dilemma and threats encountered by the vulnerable sections of our society?Understandably, there is a lack of implementation of law. Needs be mentioned, violence against Women (VAW) is the most palpable gender-specific violation of Human Rights. Therefore, we need gender sensitive institutions and quick disposal of cases. Impunity is another factor which not only hinders justice, but also makes victims and their families fearful in filing cases.Coupled with government efforts, we all should extend our cooperation to empower our women, provide security while make them more conscious about their lawful rights.Last but never the least - social awareness regarding the issue should spread out throughout the country. Both our conventional and social media have a crucial role to play for campaigning to end violence against our women.