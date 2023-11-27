Importance of entrepreneurship

Picture the world of education as a constantly changing and growing garden. In this garden, we're planting the seeds of knowledge and skills in students' minds. Now, imagine there's a special seed called "entrepreneurship." This seed is like a super seed because it's not just about starting businesses-it's about being creative, taking risks, and using your smarts to make things happen. This seed helps students discover their paths and add value to the world. Think about it like this: how we learn things in school is like following a map. But guess what? The world is changing so fast that sometimes the map doesn't quite match the territory anymore. That's where our super seed, entrepreneurship, comes in. It's like a compass that helps students navigate through this ever-changing landscape.Now, why is this super seed so important? Well, imagine you're on a treasure hunt, and the treasures are opportunities. Entrepreneurship is like having a treasure map and tools to dig up those opportunities. It's about being clever, taking on challenges, and maximising what you have. As the world gets more complicated, we need new and creative ways to learn and adapt. That's where the idea of putting entrepreneurship into university classes becomes exciting. Imagine you're a superhero of learning, and entrepreneurship is your superpower. It's not just for business folks; it's for everyone. You learn how to think outside the box, solve problems like a superhero, and be ready for anything that comes your way. Traditional ways of learning are like learning the rules of a game, but entrepreneurship is like becoming a game-changer.Imagine entrepreneurship is like having a fantastic toolkit. But guess what? It's not just for building businesses; it's like having excellent skills that you can use in many different situations. So, when we talk about putting entrepreneurship into university classes, we're saying, "Hey, let's give students this cool toolkit so they can be super skilled in whatever they do." It's not just about studying one thing; it's about being a master at problem-solving, thinking creatively, and being tough when things get tricky.Think of it like this: playing a video game requires different skills to beat different levels. Entrepreneurship is like the ultimate power-up that works at all levels of the game of life. Adding it to university education is like saying, "Let's ensure students have this superpower toolkit to handle any challenge that comes their way." It's not about staying in one lane. Nope! It's about being a bit of a superhero in lots of areas. Imagine you're not just good at math or art but also a pro at figuring out real-world problems. That's what happens when you mix entrepreneurship with university learning. And here's the cool part: it's not just about exams and grades. It's about preparing students for the big, real world out there. It's like saying, "Hey, life might throw some surprises at you, but with this entrepreneurship mindset, you got it covered."So, adding entrepreneurship to university education is like giving students a golden key to unlock a world of skills. It's not just about what they study but how they approach life-with a toolbox complete with creativity, resilience, and adaptability. Because life is a bit like a crazy adventure, having that entrepreneurship toolkit makes the journey much more exciting and successful!Let's imagine that adding entrepreneurship to university classes is like planting a garden that grows not just for students but for the whole community. It's like a superhero power that doesn't just make students awesome; it also makes the world around them better. So, when we talk about entrepreneurship being a catalyst, think of it as a spark that lights up not just one room but the whole house. It's like saying, "Hey, when students learn about entrepreneurship, they don't just learn about starting businesses; they also learn how to make things better for everyone." Imagine you're playing a game, and you learn these super cool moves. Now, entrepreneurship is like those cool moves for life. It helps students see opportunities, determine what might go wrong, and use their resources like superheroes. And guess what? These skills aren't just for starting their businesses; they're like magic powers that make them incredible team players in any group.Now, think of universities as places where these superhero skills are getting polished and fine-tuned. When students graduate with this entrepreneurship mindset, it's like sending out a bunch of superheroes into the world. They don't just make things work; they make things better. And here's the exciting part: this superhero mindset doesn't just stay within the university walls. Nope! It goes into the big world and brings fresh ideas to regular places. It's like saying, "Hey, let's not just do things the old way; let's find new and better ways to make stuff happen." So, when we add entrepreneurship to university classes, it's not just about getting good jobs; it's about making the whole community more creative, adaptable, and continually improving. It's like adding a sprinkle of magic to everyday life, making things more exciting and awesome. Who wouldn't want to live in a world where everyone's got a bit of that entrepreneurship magic?Imagine you're getting ready to enter the job market, and it's like entering a super-fast, high-tech rollercoaster. Things are changing quickly, and the world is connected, like a giant web where everyone's linked. In this whirlwind of change, coming up with new ideas and adapting is like having a superpower. That's where universities come in-they want to make sure you're not just ready for the rollercoaster; they want you to ride it like a pro. So, what's the secret sauce? It's entrepreneurship! Think of it as your toolkit for success. It's not just for business folks; it's like a set of extraordinary skills that work in the boardroom, the laboratory, and everywhere. When you learn about entrepreneurship, you get a manual for handling tricky situations, thinking hard about stuff, and sailing through uncertainties like a champ.But here's the cool part: it's not just about reading books and nodding in class. Nope! They want you to get your hands dirty, metaphorically speaking. Picture this: you're not just learning theories but actually doing stuff. It's like a cooking class where you don't just read about recipes; you get in the kitchen and make a meal. With entrepreneurship in universities, you're not just learning about success; you're planning and making it happen. And guess what? This isn't just about you getting a fancy job; it's about making the world a better place. You're not just learning how to make money; you're figuring out how to solve real problems. They even have a fancy term for it-social entrepreneurship. It's like saying, "Hey, let's use our brains and skills to make the world awesome for everyone." So, why is all this so important? Well, imagine you're not just a student; you're a future leader, a problem solver, and an innovator. That's what happens when universities sprinkle a bit of entrepreneurship magic on you. You're not just ready for a job; you're prepared for life. And when all the students in a university have this magical mindset, it's like a superhero academy preparing a whole generation of incredible thinkers and doers.In short, this whole entrepreneurship thing in university isn't just a trend; it's a game-changer. It's not just about exams and grades; it's about preparing you for a future where you're not just part of the story; you're the one writing it. So, here's to universities shaping the end, one entrepreneurial mind at a time! Cheers to a world where everyone's a bit of a superhero!The writer is a faculty member, Department of English, Fareast International University