Man, grandson found dead in septic tank

LAXMIPUR, Nov 26: A man and his grandson were found dead in a septic tank in Nuniapara Village under Ramganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Md Shafiullah, 60, and his grandson Md Umar, 2. Both of them were residents of Nuniapara Village.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramganj Police Station Md Solaiman said Shafiullah used to go for morning walk along with his grandson. On Saturday, they went out for a morning walk as usual.As they did not return home for a long time, Monowara Begum, wife of deceased Shafiullah, went out in search of them.Later on, the bodies of Shafiullah and Umar were found in an abandoned septic tank at Madarbari Garden at around 10:30 am.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind the deaths would be known after getting the autopsy reports, the OC added.