Entrepreneurs get agri-equipment at Patgram

PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, Nov 26: Agricultural equipments were distributed among the entrepreneurs of agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors in Patgram Upazila of the district recently.
United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) Hatibandha Branch distributed high quality maize seeds and agricultural machinery to 60 entrepreneurs in agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors.
UCB Bank Hatibandha Branch Manager Ahsanuzzaman distributed these agricultural materials to the entrepreneurs at Patgram Islami Adarsha Bidya Niketan High School.
