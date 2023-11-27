Four drown in Laxmipur, Pirojpur, Barishal

Three minor children and a young man drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Pirojpur and Barishal, in two days.LAXMIPUR: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.A minor boy drowned in a pond in Karpara Union of the upazila at noon.The deceased was identified as Omar, 2, son of SM Hamidul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 4 Dumuria Village under Karpara Union in the upazila.It was known that Omar fell in a pond next to the house at around 12:30 pm while his family members were unaware of it.Later on, the family members found Omar floating on water and rescued him from the pond. They then rushed him to Bhai Bhai Hospital at Poddar Bazar, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Chandipur Union of Ramganj Upazila in the district on Saturday.The incident took place in Ward No. 4 Harishchar Village under the union at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter Jaifa, 2, daughter of day-labourer Delwar Hossain, a resident of the village.Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Imran Hossain said Jaifa was playing on the house yard in the morning. At one stage, she fell in a pond near the house at around 11 am.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and rushed to Ramganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the UP member added.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A madrasa student drowned in a canal in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The deceased was identified as Md Foysal Hossain, 8, son of Iliyas Hossain, a resident of Bhandaria Municipality. He was a student of a hafizia madrasa in Dhaka.According to the deceased's family members, Foysal came to home from his madrasa on Friday morning on vacation. He then, went to take a bath in a canal at around 11:30 am, but drowned there.The family members informed Fire Service Station after being failed to locate him.Being informed, firefighters rescued Foysal at around 1 pm and took him to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.Dr Kamal Hossain, residential medical officer of the health complex, confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A young man drowned in a river in the district on Friday.The incident took place in the river adjacent to Charmonai Madrasa at noon.Deceased Md Enamul, 21, was a resident of Wari Police Station (PS) area in Dhaka.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barishal River PS Abdul Jalil said four friends including Enamul went to the river to take bath at noon. At one stage of bathing, Enamul drowned there.Being informed, River Police recovered the body.The law enforcers also detained the deceased's three friends for questioning.The body will be handed over to the deceased's family after completion of legal procedures, the OC added.