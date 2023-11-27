Schoolboy crushed under train at Shibchar

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, Nov 26: A schoolboy was crushed under a train in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The accident took place in Shikderkandi area under Madbarerchar Union of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, 15, son of Hiru Khan, a resident of Loptikandi area in the upazila. He was an eighth grader of Rahimuddin Madbar High School.
According to locals, a Dhaka-bound train from Bhanga hit Ibrahim when he was chatting with friends next to the railway track, which left him critically injured.
He was then rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the physicians referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, but Ibrahim succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.
