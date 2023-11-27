Thrust on building social movement to stop violence against females

GAIBANDHA, Nov 26: International Women Oppression Prevention fortnight began in the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe on Saturday with a call to build a peaceful society through stopping female oppression.This years' theme of the fortnight is "Investing in preventing violence and protecting sexual and reproductive health rights to achieve gender equality".On the beginning of the fortnight, SKS Foundation, a Gaibandha-based non-government voluntary organization, chalked out elaborate programmes under Community based Resilience Women's Empowerment and Action (CREA) project funded by the Embassy of Sweden and supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation.On Saturday's morning around 10 am, a human chain was formed at Tengrakandi Char under Fulchhari Upazila in the district. A large number of char women and girls participated in the human chain taking placards, festoons and banners inscribed with anti-female oppression slogans.Later, a discussion meeting was also held on the premises of Tengrakandi MA Sabur Dakhil Madrasa with its Superintendent Abdus Salam in the chair while Project Coordinator Lovely Khatun conducted the function as the moderator.Upazila Academic Supervisor Nur-e Alam Siddiquee, assistant teachers of Fulchhari Junior High School Samsul Alam, Abdul Mannan Sheikh and community members- Morsheda Begum, Morzina Begum, addressed the meeting, among others.The speakers, in their speech, said women and children are largely becoming victims of sexual violence and rape as they are the most vulnerable group in the society.They stressed building social movement against domestic, sexual violence and rape to bring down the number of cases.They also urged all the stakeholders of the society to come forward with positive attitude to eliminate all sorts of female oppression and sexual harassment to build a peaceful society.In the discussion, the speakers highlighted various public awareness messages including prevention of violence in all areas including family, society and educational institutions, increased investment in protection of sexual and reproductive health rights, and called for building a prosperous nation.Apart from it, a debate competition on the issue was also held on the fortnight beginning.