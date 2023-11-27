Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Intl Women Oppression Prevention Fortnight Begins In Gaibandha

Thrust on building social movement to stop violence against females

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

Thrust on building social movement to stop violence against females

Thrust on building social movement to stop violence against females

GAIBANDHA, Nov 26: International Women Oppression Prevention fortnight began in the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe on Saturday with a call to build a peaceful society through stopping  female oppression.
 
This years' theme of the fortnight is "Investing in preventing violence and protecting sexual and reproductive health rights to achieve gender equality".

On the beginning of the fortnight, SKS Foundation, a Gaibandha-based non-government voluntary organization, chalked out elaborate programmes under Community based Resilience Women's Empowerment and Action (CREA) project funded by the Embassy of Sweden and supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation.

On Saturday's morning around 10 am, a human chain was formed at Tengrakandi Char under Fulchhari Upazila in the district. A large number of char women and girls participated in the human chain taking placards, festoons and banners inscribed with anti-female oppression slogans.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held on the premises of Tengrakandi MA Sabur Dakhil Madrasa with its Superintendent Abdus Salam in the chair while Project Coordinator Lovely Khatun conducted the function as the moderator.

Upazila Academic Supervisor Nur-e Alam Siddiquee, assistant teachers of Fulchhari Junior High School Samsul Alam, Abdul Mannan Sheikh and community members- Morsheda Begum, Morzina Begum, addressed the meeting, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, said women and children are largely becoming victims of sexual violence and rape as they are the most vulnerable group in the society.

They stressed building social movement against domestic, sexual violence and rape to bring down the number of cases.

They also urged all the stakeholders of the society to come forward with positive attitude to eliminate all sorts of female oppression and sexual harassment to build a peaceful society.

In the discussion, the speakers highlighted various public awareness messages including prevention of violence in all areas including family, society and educational institutions, increased investment in protection of sexual and reproductive health rights, and called for building a prosperous nation.

Apart from it, a debate competition on the issue was also held on the fortnight beginning.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man, grandson found dead in septic tank
Entrepreneurs get agri-equipment at Patgram
Four drown in Laxmipur, Pirojpur, Barishal
Schoolboy crushed under train at Shibchar
Thrust on building social movement to stop violence against females
HSC RESULTS IN DISTRICTS
Girl commits suicide after failing in HSC exam
Aman paddy procurement drive begins in Gaibandha


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft