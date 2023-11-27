HSC RESULTS IN DISTRICTS Feni

Under Madrasa Education Board, 263 examinees took part in the equivalent Dakhil(HSC) exam from Feni Al Jamiatul Falahia Kamil Madrasa. Of them, 221 passed while 34 got GPA-5. The pass rate is 84 per cent.







HSC RESULTS IN DISTRICTS

Joypurhat

FENI, Nov 26: For the first time, Feni Girls Cadet college has stood first in HSC result in the district.A total of 57 examinees took part in the HSC exam-2023 from the college and all secured GPA-5.According to result data from different colleges, under Cumilla Education Board, a total of 1,461 examinees took part in the exam from Feni Government College. Of them, 1,316 passed while 172 got GPA-5. The pass rate is 90.08 per cent.A total of 866 examinees took part in the exam from Feni Women College. Of them, 726 passed while 29 secured GPA-5. The pass rate is 83.83 per cent.A total of 581 examinees took part in the exam from Mahipal Government College. Of them, 514 passed while 13 got GPA-5. The pass rate is 78.14 per cent.From Dagonbhuiya Iqbal Memorial College 794 examinees took part in the exam. Of them, 542 while 5 got GPA-5. The pass rate is 68.26 per cent.JOYPURHAT, Nov 26: Joypurhat Girls Cadet College topped the list again in the HSC exam-2023 results.A total of 48 examinees took part in the exam from the college and all passed.This information was confirmed by Principal of the college Md Rafiqul Islam. From Science Group, 46 got GPA-5 out of total 47. The remaining one got GPA-4.92.Only one examinee from the Humanity Group took part in the exam, securing GPA-5.The college was established in 2006, and since then13 batches appeared in HSC exams.Previous 12 batches also achieved top positions.The college is keeping up its image, said the principal.