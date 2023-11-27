Girl commits suicide after failing in HSC exam

NETRAKONA, Nov 26: A female student committed suicide by hanging herself after being failed in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination this year.The incident took place in Nijampur Village under Netrakona Municipality at around 2 pm.Deceased Sraboni Debnath, 17, was the daughter of Ratan Debnath, a resident of the aforesaid village. She participated in the HSC examination from Netrakona Government Mohila College.Quoting the deceased's parents, police said after hearing that she failed in this year's HSC examination, Sraboni became sad and went to her room where she hanged herself from the ceiling.Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge of of Netrakona Model Police Station Mohammad Lutfur Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.