Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Girl commits suicide after failing in HSC exam

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Nov 26: A female student committed suicide by hanging herself after being failed in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination this year.

The incident took place in Nijampur Village under Netrakona Municipality at around 2 pm.

Deceased Sraboni Debnath, 17, was the daughter of Ratan Debnath, a resident of the aforesaid village. She participated in the HSC examination from Netrakona Government Mohila College.

Quoting the deceased's parents, police said after hearing that she failed in this year's HSC examination, Sraboni became sad and went to her room where she hanged herself from the ceiling.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of of Netrakona Model Police Station Mohammad Lutfur Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man, grandson found dead in septic tank
Entrepreneurs get agri-equipment at Patgram
Four drown in Laxmipur, Pirojpur, Barishal
Schoolboy crushed under train at Shibchar
Thrust on building social movement to stop violence against females
HSC RESULTS IN DISTRICTS
Girl commits suicide after failing in HSC exam
Aman paddy procurement drive begins in Gaibandha


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft