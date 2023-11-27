Aman paddy procurement drive begins in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Nov 26: Internal Aman paddy and rice procurement drive 2023-2024 has begun in the district on Thursday with a call to fulfil the target of the government.Department of Food will implement the drive through active participation of all the concerned.Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder formally inaugurated the paddy and rice procurement drive in the district at noon virtually as the chief guest while Food Secretary Ismail Hossain presided over the function.Earlier, conference room of deputy commissioner here was virtually connected with the minister Sadhan Candra Majumder at his office in the ministry, Dhaka, and the food officials and invited persons here witnessed the inaugural ceremony through a big screen set up in the conference room.ADC-General Abdul Awal talked to the minister about the drive virtually on behalf of the district administration.Apart from it, District Controller of Food here AL-Waziur Rahman, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Khorsed Alam Sarker, President of District Rice Mills Owners Association Nazir Hossain Prodhan and farmer Abul Kashem Dulu talked to the minister virtually.The speakers, in their speech, expected that the target fixed by the government would fulfil in the district easily this season.Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, in his speech, urged all the concerned to be alert and to be serious to purchase paddy and rice from millers and farmers carefully so that no evil forces can create hindrance and disturbance. Talking to The Daily Observer, District Controller of Food Al-Waziur Rahman said as many as 4468 tonnes of paddy and 9385 tonnes of rice would be purchased through 11 purchasing centers of the Food Department this season.Price of per kg of paddy and rice has been fixed at Tk 30 and 44 respectively, he concluded.