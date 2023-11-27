14 detained on different charges in two districts

A total of 14 people were detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Dinajpur and Pabna, recently.CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police arrested four people in connection with stealing oil from Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipe Line in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday.The arrested persons are: Jahangir Alam, 27, of Chirirbandar Upazila, and Md Manik Shah, 45, son of Md Majum Ali of Parbatipur Upazila in the district; and Md Nazmul Haque, 65, and Md Aminul Islam, 48, residents of Shwashkandar Vilalge under Saidpur Upazila in Nilphamari District.It was known that the Bangladesh-India Friendship Oil Pipe Line was leaked at dawn on Friday. On information, Bangladesh Receive Terminal representative, police and Fire Service personnel rushed to Ferusadanga of Chak Isabpur Village under Fatejangpur Union in the upazila, and saw that some people were stealing the oil from the pipe. Four people were arrested at that time.The arrested were, later, sent to jail on Saturday following the court order.Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter, adding that Manager (Operations) of Meghna Petroleum Limited Prabir Hira lodged a case with the PS in this regard.Meanwhile, Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner Shakil Ahmed, Chirirbandar Upazila Nirbahi Officer AKM Shariful Haque and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rulant Chakma, among others, also visited the scene.PABNA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested 10 members of an inter-district robbers' gang.Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Pabna Masud Alam confirmed the matter in a press briefing in front of the Pabna DB Police office in the town on Saturday.The ASP said that a group of robbers looted valuables from the grocery shop of one Farman Sardar in Khas Aminpur area at the night of November 9 keeping him hostage at gun point.Later on, the victim filed a case with Aminpur PS on November 10 last.Following this, DB Police conducted different drives in Pabna, Sirajganj and Kushtia districts recently, and arrested 10 members of the robbers' gang including its mastermind Salim Hossain along with the looted items.The arrested persons hailed from different areas of Pabna, Sirajganj, Noakhali, Patuakhali and Jhalakati districts.