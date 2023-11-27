Video
Home Countryside

Tanore road collapses in one year for low-quality work

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 26: Before one year passing of repairing Tanore-Chowbaria road in the district, it has collapsed at different places.

To avoid accidents, the Local Government & Engineering Department (LGED) has hanged cautionary red flags at collapsed places.

In the last year, the 10.14 kilometre road was repaired at over Tk 10 crore. During the repairing time, locals complained about low quality work. But on the contrary, the contractor and LGED officials threatened them by raising counter complaint of halting government work.

Locals said, the repairing of the road was done haphazardly. Their complaint was not heeded by the upazila engineer.

In 2020, the tender was invited for repairing the road from Tanore Sadar to Chowbaria. The work order was given to Jashore's Messrs Moinuddin Limited at Tk 10 crore 86 lakh on August 30, 2020. But on the plea of corona pandemic, the work remained suspended for many days.

Later on, the contractor sold the work order to local contractor Wasim Hossain. The second contractor re-started the work in mid-2022.

Local dwellers of Dhantoirh area along the Tanore-Chowbaria road complained, the contractor finished the work quickly by carpeting it with old rubbish chips, but he was supposed to use new chips by removing the old ones.

 According to the work order, he also did not use sand and chips in the second layer following rolling, they added.

As the rolling was not done properly, most places of the road have dived down, they maintained.

A visit found several cracks at Madaripur Bazar point of the road. The front place of Jasim Uddin's shop at Dhantoirh Morr dived by 5-6 hands. Many places of this point have developed cracks.

According to the work order, grasses were supposed to be planted along both sides of the road. But the contractor did not do it.

On condition of anonymity, a number of local contractors said, it is not supposed to be a good quality work against purchased tender.

Despite knowing it, LGED officials did not take any action, they added.

They further said, it should not be given work order to that contractor who will not work himself.

Locals said, though transport drivers are moving carefully on the road at day time, they commit accidents at night. They demanded repairing the damaged places soon. If not, heavy vehicle movements will make the road unfit for communication.   

Second contractor Wasim Hossain denied the complaint of low quality work. But he said, if he gets new allocation, the collapsed and cracked places will be repaired.

 LGED Tanore Upazila Engineer Saidur Rahman said, damaged places of the road will be repaired. He avoided making comments about the low quality work.




