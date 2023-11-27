Air defences destroy 11 Ukrainian drones over four Russian regions

MOSCOW, Nov 26: Russian air defences have destroyed 11 unmanned aerial vehicles over the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions, the Defence Ministry said in a statement."The Kiev regime's attempt to use fixed-wing drones to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia was foiled in the early hours of Sunday.On-duty air defences destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions," the statement reads.Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that two drones had been shot down over the region. �TASS