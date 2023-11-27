Video
Liverpool hold Manchester City

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

LONDON, NOV 26: Trent Alexander-Arnold's late equaliser rescued Liverpool in their 1-1 draw at title rivals Manchester City, as Arsenal snatched top spot in the Premier League with a dramatic 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold struck 10 minutes from the end of a tense summit meeting at the Etihad Stadium after Haaland's landmark strike looked like extending City's record home winning run.

City had won their previous 23 games on home turf in all competitions, but Liverpool's escape act gave Arsenal the chance to leapfrog both of them into pole position.

Haaland converted Nathan Ake's pass with a fine finish from just inside the area in the 27th minute, reaching his half-century of Premier League goals in record time in his 48th appearance.

Pep Guardiola's men went flat after that and Alexander-Arnold made them pay, drilling his shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area before celebrating by putting a finger to his lips the City fans.

"It's a tough place to come. If we'd played really well today, we could have won, but we didn't. We played OK," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said.

"For the moment we're in, we should take the point as a success. I have nothing to complain about."

Guardiola was involved in a heated exchange of words with Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez at the final whistle, with Klopp having to lead his player away from the confrontation.

"That was an excellent performance. I'm really proud that after eight years we are still playing that way. We were really good in all departments and needed to be against an incredible team," Guardiola said.

Arsenal made the most of that result, taking first place thanks to Kai Havertz's late goal in west London.

Havertz was a Champions League final hero for Chelsea in 2021, but he has endured a torrid time since crossing London to join Arsenal in the close-season.

The 24-year-old midfielder finally gave a glimpse of why Mikel Arteta splashed out £65 million ($80 million) to sign him when he met Bukayo Saka's cross with a close-range header in the 89th minute.

Havertz's second goal for Arsenal was his first in his last 10 appearances, moving his team one point clear of second placed Manchester City.

"You can see how much they love him (Havertz) and what he brings to the team. The goal was at the perfect time and it was perfect execution, as big players do," Arteta said.

At St James' Park, injury-hit Newcastle crushed Chelsea 4-1 as Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino labelled his side "soft".

Sixth placed Newcastle were stretched so thin that Eddie Howe had to name three goalkeepers among his substitutes.

But they ignored their fitness issues to bounce back from successive defeats against Bournemouth and Borussia Dortmund.    �AFP




