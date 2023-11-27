Youth Group emerges champion in Standard Chartered Cup 2023

Standard Chartered (SC) Cup Bangladesh 2023 came to an exciting end this weekend. The grand finale saw Youth Group emerge as the tournament's champion after completing a 3-1 win over United Group.The champions will visit Anfield, the iconic home of Liverpool Football Club (LFC).The champions will have the privilege of watching Liverpool in action, soaking in the electrifying atmosphere of a live match, and gaining insights into the world of professional football.The SC Cup 2023 tournament saw 12 teams competed for the title of champion.This year's participants were Bangla Trac Limited; British American Tobacco Bangladesh; Epyllion Group; Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited; IDLC Finance Limited; Japan Tobacco International Bangladesh; PRAN-RFL Group; Robi Axiata Limited; Smart Technologies (BD) Limited; Unilever Bangladesh Limited; United Group; and Youth Group.Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "I want to extend a big congratulation to not just our winners, but to all of our participants for their enthusiasm and commitment - it was a joy to watch each team work together and challenge themselves.This tournament was not only about who wins, but also about fun and friendship, and our valued relationship with our clients.I continue to be extremely proud of our partnership with Liverpool Football Club and look forward to hearing from our winners about their experience at Anfield."This year's SC Cup is the sixth edition of the tournament in Bangladesh. Previous winners of the SC Cup in Bangladesh include Grameenphone, Bangla Trac Limited, and Robi Axiata Limited. Past winners visited Anfield, met Liverpool FC legends, and even trained with senior coaches and icons on the pitch.