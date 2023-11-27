Tigers looking to win at home with new-look squad

Bangladesh are going to start international action after the World Cup fiasco with the home series against New Zealand, but they are going to miss a bunch of regular faces including skipper Shakib Al Hasan, experienced opener Tamim Iqbal, wicketkeeper batter Liton Das, pacemen Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.The Tigers therefore, are going to take on mighty Blackcaps with too many amateur and irregular faces. Bangladesh still are confident to play good cricket at home and win the Tests series."This is almost like a new-look Bangladesh team for various reasons, not by design. Sometimes it's injuries. So, I think we are ready as we can be and I'm looking forward to this Test series," Bangladesh Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha told reporters at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday."Every team pride on winning at home. We are no different, so we are looking to win games in our own conditions. And try and compete on the away condition. That's the plan," he added."We are very aware of our limitations and strengths. So, we are not going to predict big things. But we are trying to compete as well as we can at home. And then when we go away, we will prepare because if you look, we are developing a team now.It's just a kind of a changing guard for Bangladesh cricket. And the exciting thing is there are good young players there, but the challenge is these guys haven't played enough cricket leading up to," explained the mastermind.Bangladesh are definitely going to miss the experiences of Shakib, Tamim, Liton, Taskin and Ebadot. Hathurusingha admitted the reality and said, "It's challenging to lose that much of experience from any team, especially for Bangladesh because those guys have been, like, part of the Bangladesh team in every format for more than 15 years, some of them, and some of them 10 years, so that's why I said, for us, it's something to look forward to, what the youngsters can do".He however, sees this as an opportunity for both the new comers and the board. In this regard he further said, "I think it's a time that we need to move on from some of the players that have played for a long time. They're not going to be there forever.But this is happening because of many reasons. So, I think it's exciting, and it's an opportunity for some of the youngsters to make their name and then have a long career".Hathurusingha is still confident with his pupils since they had done very well in the just late NCL."Most of the other players have been playing NCL and as you know it's almost like a new-look Bangladesh team for various reasons, not by design.There is experience in Taijul and Miraz. Taijul, I think got over 200 Test wickets. Definitely he'll be a leader of the attack and Miraz, playing since 2016, if I remember.And then there's young Murad is there, and Naeem Hassan. I think playing in these conditions and this heat, those guys, spinners mainly, play a big role," he explained.Regarding Najmul Hossain Shanto's debut as Test captaincy the coach thinks it's an opportunity for him to create his own leadership group, his own way of leading."He will be different. It's an opportunity for him as well as the other players also to get used to the way he leads. I'm really excited for all these changes," he remarked.