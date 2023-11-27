Shakib, Liton, Mustafizur released by their IPL franchisees

All of the three Bangladeshi players who played in different franchisees of Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last season were released, meaning they will be going into the mini-auction on December 19.Shakib and Liton Das were picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last season but the franchisees who had recently appointed Gautam Gambhir as its mentor decided to release both of the Bangladeshi players after a lean season.Both Shakib and Liton had a season to forget, with the latter who was into his first year of IPL, played just one game. Liton made a horrible start to IPL and later didn't get any game.Shakib, a KKR veteran who won two IPL trophies under the leadership of Gambhir meanwhile was his shadow just. His performance indicated that he left his best a long ago.But not only Shakib and Liton, KKR in fact decided to release some other big names too like Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles.Another Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman who played for Delhi Capitals were released as it was expected after his horrible season.As has been the case, Mustafizur's slower and cutter, his two stock weapons these days were predictable, minimizing his effectiveness largely. Moreover he these days even couldn't thrive in slow pitch in which he at his heydays were almost unplayable.Apart from Mustafizur Delhi also releases players like Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg. �BSS