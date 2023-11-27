Pakistan HC's secures 3rd Position at 4th Embassy Football Tourney

Football team of the Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka clinched 3rd Position at the 4th Embassy Football Tournament that was played at Bashundhara Sports Complex, Dhaka from November 24-25.In all, 16 teams of foreign missions based in Dhaka including a team of Ministry of Foreign affairs of Bangladesh participated in the tournament.The two-day football festival was organised by a local company in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Bangladesh with the purpose to promote harmony and strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation.Pakistan's journey to success commenced with High Commission's Football Team clinching a victory in their first match against the Indonesian Embassy team, securing a spot in the quarterfinals.The momentum continued as the team also triumphed in a quarterfinal match against the Saudi Arabian Embassy team, earning them a place in the semi-finals.In an impressive showcase of skill and unwavering determination, Team Pakistan ultimately clinched 3rd place by defeating Russian Embassy team with 3-0.UK High Commission football team clinched the championship while the US embassy team secured runner-up.Pakistan's High Commissioner, Syed Ahmed Maroof participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Embassy Football festival along with Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Shahriar Alam and enjoyed watching Pakistan's and other teams' matches.He also interacted with the Minister of State and appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others for holding the football festival to promote the game while fostering goodwill and friendship among missions through a healthy competition.He said Pakistan High Commission will continue to actively participate and contribute to events that promote harmony and friendship among countries and peoples."We are thrilled by the tournament, more so by the Pakistan Embassy Team's performance," commented Syed Ahmed Maroof.