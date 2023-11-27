Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib placed in highest category in PSL draft

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was placed in Platinum category, the highest category for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft which is scheduled to be held on December 14.

The tournament will be held from February 13 to March 3, next year, according to the Pakistan media.

A total of 493 foreign players were put in six categories for the draft, amongst which 28 players are from Bangladesh.

But Shakib is the only Bangladeshi player to be put in Platinum category with base price of US$ 1.30 lakh (1.50 crore BDT approximately).

The likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed were placed in Diamond category with base price of US$ 60,000 (BDT 66 lakh approximately).

But the names of other Bangladeshi players who are placed in Gold, Silver, Emerging and Supplementary category were not published.

Shakib had played in PSL in the last three seasons. In the last season he played for Peshwar Zalmi after his BPL team Fortune Barishal were eliminated from the Eliminator game. Shakib will play in Rangpur Riders this year.

Like the previous years, the PSL will coincide with BPL too as Bangladesh's T20 league is running till February 19. It means Shakib would miss the few matches of PSL initially as his BPL team Rangpur move into the playoffs.

Shakib is expected to be fit ahead of the BPL, recovering from his finger injury, sustained during the World Cup.

But as he got the nomination from Magura-1 constituency from ruling party Awami League for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, it is to see when he returns to the cricket.

The BPL is set to start after the election, according to the BPL governing body. After BPL, Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home.

Since the series is the part of World Test Championship, Shakib is expected to play. So his participation in PSL may be delayed.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Barcelona fall behind Atletico after Rayo draw
Pochettino angered by 'soft' Chelsea collapse at Newcastle
Liverpool hold Manchester City
World Cup chokers? India searches for answers after latest letdown
Youth Group emerges champion in Standard Chartered Cup 2023
Tigers looking to win at home with new-look squad
Shakib, Liton, Mustafizur released by their IPL franchisees
Pakistan HC's secures 3rd Position at 4th Embassy Football Tourney


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft