Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nissan accelerates UK electric car production

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

SUNDERLAND, Nov 26: Japanese auto giant Nissan announced Friday it would invest up to £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in UK electric car manufacturing in northeast England, with the government touting it as a sign of confidence in the sector.

Nissan said it will produce electric models of two best-selling cars, Juke and Qashqai, at its facility in Sunderland, which is its biggest factory in Europe, building on UK net zero plans to switch away from dirty fossil-fuel vehicles.

The carmaker will plough £1.12 billion into UK operations and wider supply chain for research and development and manufacturing of the two new models, it added in a statement.

Nissan will also inject cash into infrastructure projects and the supply chain, including another electric car battery factory, bringing total investment to as much as £2 billion.

The announcement will support its UK workforce of 7,000 employees -- and 30,000 jobs in the nation's broader supply chain. "We have a vision... where Nissan becomes an entirely sustainable company, where our actions have a positive impact on the environment," said Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida in Sunderland.

"We are confirming an additional two new electric vehicle models for production here in the UK (and they) will be future versions of the Nissan icons."

He added: "With electric versions of our core European models on the way, we are accelerating towards a new era for Nissan, for industry and for our customers." Uchida had declared in September that there was "no going back" on the group's electrification plans as it aims for 98 percent of European sales to be electric vehicles by 2027.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nissan accelerates UK electric car production
IIG operators start paying dues after BSCC tightens screw
Dhaka beef sellers still making profit after prices plunge
JICA to help improve justice delivery system in BD
AB Bank wins five MasterCard Excellence Awards
Islami Bank holds workshop on 'Cyber Security Protection'
Sonali Bank opens ATM booth at Tejgoan Industrial Area
Premier Bank wins Mastercard Business (Innovation) Award


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft