Nissan accelerates UK electric car production

SUNDERLAND, Nov 26: Japanese auto giant Nissan announced Friday it would invest up to £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in UK electric car manufacturing in northeast England, with the government touting it as a sign of confidence in the sector.Nissan said it will produce electric models of two best-selling cars, Juke and Qashqai, at its facility in Sunderland, which is its biggest factory in Europe, building on UK net zero plans to switch away from dirty fossil-fuel vehicles.The carmaker will plough £1.12 billion into UK operations and wider supply chain for research and development and manufacturing of the two new models, it added in a statement.Nissan will also inject cash into infrastructure projects and the supply chain, including another electric car battery factory, bringing total investment to as much as £2 billion.The announcement will support its UK workforce of 7,000 employees -- and 30,000 jobs in the nation's broader supply chain. "We have a vision... where Nissan becomes an entirely sustainable company, where our actions have a positive impact on the environment," said Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida in Sunderland."We are confirming an additional two new electric vehicle models for production here in the UK (and they) will be future versions of the Nissan icons."He added: "With electric versions of our core European models on the way, we are accelerating towards a new era for Nissan, for industry and for our customers." Uchida had declared in September that there was "no going back" on the group's electrification plans as it aims for 98 percent of European sales to be electric vehicles by 2027. �AFP