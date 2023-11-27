JICA to help improve justice delivery system in BD

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has recently signed an agreement for the technical cooperation project titled "Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice" with the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance.This partnership is designed to establish a foundation for improving access to justice in the courts, legal aid offices and organisations associated with the judicial system, through training for legal professionals, awareness raising, and other initiatives.The project will first begin in Dhaka, Cumilla and Narsingdi; and it is anticipated to cover the remaining districts in Bangladesh."Easy access to a fair and efficient judicial system is a basic right for all citizens. Together with the Law and Justice Division and Economic Relations Division, we hope to make a significant impact in strengthening the judicial landscape of Bangladesh," Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, Ichiguchi Tomohide said after signing of the agreement.Ummey Kulsum, Joint Secretary at the Law and Justice Division, and AKM Shahabuddin, Additional Secretary and Wing Chief (America and Japan) at the ERD signed the agreement on behalf of the government.The project will also amplify access to mediation services, promoting mediation to citizens. Furthermore, the project is expected to make practical improvements of civil litigation processes, addressing the root causes behind case backlog.Bangladesh's courts have been burdened with around 3.5 million cases, according to media reports. The project is expected to commence in 2024.