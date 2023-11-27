Islami Bank holds workshop on 'Cyber Security Protection'

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a training workshop for agent banking officials of Cumilla, Dhaka Central, Khulna and Sylhet zones titled'Cyber Security Protection' recently on virtual platform, says a press release.J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as chief guest.Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank presided over the program while A K M Mahbub Morshed, Executive vice president addressed the welcome speech.Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President, Sayed Kamran Ahmed and Md. Hedayet Ullah,Assistant Vice Presidents addressed the key issues.In all 762 officials of branches and agent banking outlets under the zones attended the program.