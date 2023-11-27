Sonali Bank opens ATM booth at Tejgoan Industrial Area

Sonali Bank PLC opened a new ATM booth at Teajgoan Industrial area, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.Md. Azimuddin Biswas, Additional Secretary of Financial Institution Division under the Ministry of Finance and Bank's Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali inaugurated the booth at Teajgoan Industrial Area branch.Among others, General Manager Md. Abdul Quddus, Deputy General Manager Md. Fazlul Hoque and others officials were present on the occasion.