Sonali Bank opens ATM booth at Tejgoan Industrial Area
Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 169
Business Desk
Sonali Bank PLC opened a new ATM booth at Teajgoan Industrial area, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.
Md. Azimuddin Biswas, Additional Secretary of Financial Institution Division under the Ministry of Finance and Bank's Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali inaugurated the booth at Teajgoan Industrial Area branch.
Among others, General Manager Md. Abdul Quddus, Deputy General Manager Md. Fazlul Hoque and others officials were present on the occasion.