Premier Bank wins Mastercard Business (Innovation) Award

The Premier Bank PLC has won "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation) 2022-23" Award at an event held recently at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, received the award from Atiur Rahman, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank in presence of Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh, Helen LaFave, Charge d'affaires at US Embassy; Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of Payment Systems of the Department at Bangladesh Bank; Md. Sarwar Hossain, Director of Foreign Exchange Policy Department at Bangladesh Bank and Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and PR Division, Arman Hossain, SVP and Head of Card Business along with senior officials of the Premier Bank.