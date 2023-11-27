Pakistan, Kuwait to seal $10b investment deal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26: Pakistan and Kuwait will soon sign seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for investments worth $10 billion in Pakistan through seven projects in multiple fields, including environment, mining, and food security.In this regard, the federal cabinet, in its meeting held on Friday, approved seven MoUs to be signed during the upcoming visit of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to Kuwait.Consequent to the efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), both countries would sign MoUs on multiple projects, including the expansion of water reservoirs, mining facilities, conservation of mangrove forests in coastal areas, information technology and food security, the PM Office said in a statement. �Dawn