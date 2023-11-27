Video
Daraz concludes 11.11 sale campaign

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Daraz has concluded its highly anticipated "11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year" campaign serving 20 million consumers across Bangladesh.

The goal of Daraz is to make e-commerce accessible for everyone by offering the best prices and variety to the local communities.

"This year, staples such as salt and milk powder were among the top selling products and shoppers enjoyed substantial savings on their purchases reaffirming Daraz's commitment to helping local communities improve their quality of life," reads an official press release from Daraz.

"Daraz is committed to helping sellers scale their online businesses and facilitated sales for 30,000 brands and sellers during this year's 11.11 sale," reads the press release.

From offering onboarding workshops to rolling out new co-funded programs that aim at lowering sellers' cost of doing business, Daraz saw 100% more sellers who made at least 1,500 Tk in sales within the first 24 hours on 11.11, according to the press release.

The country's leading e-commerce platform also provided opportunities for content creators to develop their careers and generate income, with the content creators seeing more than 400% growth in earnings during the 11.11 sale this year compared to last year.

In this year's campaign, Daraz achieved 600% growth in shoppers outside Dhaka fueled by the expansion of its delivery network to cover more than cities in Bangladesh.




