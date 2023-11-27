Video
KOICA BD alumni night concluded with grandeur

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in collaboration with KOICA Bangladesh Alumni Association (KBAA) recently has hosted a gala night to celebrate the participants of KOICA's Scholarship and Training programme.

The event marked a joyous occasion of shared achievements through knowledge and cultural exchange, says a press release
The gala brought together government officials who have made significant contributions to various sectors in Bangladesh, courtesy of KOICA's multi-sectoral Scholarship and Training programme.
This initiative reflects KOICA's dedication to making a positive impact on society.

In commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic ties, South Korean Ambassador Park Young-sik expressed hope for continued collaboration between Korea and Bangladesh, emphasizing the pivotal role of KOICA alumni in fostering enduring friendship.

Country Director of KOICA Bangladesh Office Taeyoung Kim emphasized that KOICA Bangladesh Alumni not only represent their respective fields but also serve as ambassadors of goodwill and agents of positive change in their communities and beyond.

KBAA President and Senior Secretary of Bangladesh Planning Commission Mst Nasima Begum highlighted KOICA's grant assistance, emphasizing its role in supporting the Government of Bangladesh in human resource and institutional development.

The night was adorned with vibrant K-Pop dance performances by the BD-K Family and traditional Bangladeshi dance by Tejgaon Sarkari Shishu Paribar, adding cultural richness to the celebration.

As a government aid agency of the Republic of Korea under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KOICA has been implementing Korea's grant aid and technical cooperation to support socio-economic development in Bangladesh since 1993.

Every year, KOICA awards invitational trainings and scholarships to Bangladesh government officials to attend short courses, pursue PhD and Master's degrees at top Korean universities, contributing to Bangladesh ongoing progress and development.

Among the notable attendees were ERD Additional Secretary and Wing Chief Md Anwar Hossain, of National Productivity Organisation Director General Mohammad Mesbaul Alam, Agrani Bank Director Biswajit Bhattacharya, and Nusrat Jabeen Banu of the Ministry of Commerce.




