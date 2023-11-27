Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Traders, developers discuss Ctg master plan formulation

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

Traders, developers discuss Ctg master plan formulation

Traders, developers discuss Ctg master plan formulation

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) jointly held a discussion on "Chittagong Master Plan Formulation" at the World Trade Center, Agrabad, on Saturday..

Chamber president Omar Hazzaz presided over the discussion while Member of Parliament of Chattogram -11 Constituency MA Latif and Chittagong Development Authority Chairman Zahirul Alam Dobash attended as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.

Besides, former president of the chamber Engineer Ali Ahmed, 1st vice president of BGMEA Syed Nazrul Islam, managing director of BSRM Group Amir Alihussain, former director of the chamber Amirul Haque, chairman of The Peninsula Chittagong Mahbub Rahman Ruhel spoke on the discussion.

Chamber directors Anjan Shekhar Dash, Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Mahbubul Haque Mia, Omar Muktadir, Chattogram Press Club general secretary Deb Dulal Bhowmik were present among others.Prof Dr Ahsanul Kabir presented keynote on the master plan.

MA Latif MP said: "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is extending the life line of Dhaka- Chattogram economy from Matarbari deep sea port to Cox's Bazar. Chattogram will become the international logistics hub of the region.

The master plan is being developed to transform Chattogram as part of the Prime Minister's Vision 2041 for Smart, Advanced and Prosperous Industrialization and Urbanization.'

Omar Hazzaz said: "A new city is being built on the south bank of the river around the Bangabandhu Tunnel where there will be urbanization based on environment-friendly industrialization.

Besides, in the new master plan, he called for allocation of space for the construction of permanent terminals at some places in order to free Chattogram city from traffic congestion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nissan accelerates UK electric car production
IIG operators start paying dues after BSCC tightens screw
Dhaka beef sellers still making profit after prices plunge
JICA to help improve justice delivery system in BD
AB Bank wins five MasterCard Excellence Awards
Islami Bank holds workshop on 'Cyber Security Protection'
Sonali Bank opens ATM booth at Tejgoan Industrial Area
Premier Bank wins Mastercard Business (Innovation) Award


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft