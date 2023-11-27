Traders, developers discuss Ctg master plan formulation

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) jointly held a discussion on "Chittagong Master Plan Formulation" at the World Trade Center, Agrabad, on Saturday..Chamber president Omar Hazzaz presided over the discussion while Member of Parliament of Chattogram -11 Constituency MA Latif and Chittagong Development Authority Chairman Zahirul Alam Dobash attended as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.Besides, former president of the chamber Engineer Ali Ahmed, 1st vice president of BGMEA Syed Nazrul Islam, managing director of BSRM Group Amir Alihussain, former director of the chamber Amirul Haque, chairman of The Peninsula Chittagong Mahbub Rahman Ruhel spoke on the discussion.Chamber directors Anjan Shekhar Dash, Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Mahbubul Haque Mia, Omar Muktadir, Chattogram Press Club general secretary Deb Dulal Bhowmik were present among others.Prof Dr Ahsanul Kabir presented keynote on the master plan.MA Latif MP said: "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is extending the life line of Dhaka- Chattogram economy from Matarbari deep sea port to Cox's Bazar. Chattogram will become the international logistics hub of the region.The master plan is being developed to transform Chattogram as part of the Prime Minister's Vision 2041 for Smart, Advanced and Prosperous Industrialization and Urbanization.'Omar Hazzaz said: "A new city is being built on the south bank of the river around the Bangabandhu Tunnel where there will be urbanization based on environment-friendly industrialization.Besides, in the new master plan, he called for allocation of space for the construction of permanent terminals at some places in order to free Chattogram city from traffic congestion.