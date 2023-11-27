FBCCI team leaves for UK to attend C'wealth trade summit

A Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) delegation led by FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam left Dhaka for the UK on Sunday to attend the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit.The delegation is comprised of 44 businessmen representing various sectors of the country, says a press release.The visit is expected to play an important role in strengthening trade and investment ties among Commonwealth countries. The delegation's itinerary includes participation in a series of business and investment programs during their stay in the UK.FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam is scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit this (Monday) morning.In the same day, Mahbubul Alam will also attend a dinner hosted by the chairman of the City of London Chamber, in addition to BD UK mission.On the second day of the Summit tomorrow (Tuesday), FBCCI President will participate as a panelist in a round table session focusing on 'Tech and Innovation: Enabling Trade.'FBCCI will also engage with and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) UK-Bangladesh chamber of commerce and industry (UKBCCI).Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings between Bangladesh-UK businessmen and bilateral meetings with various UK business representatives are also scheduled to be held. The delegation is expected to depart from London for Dhaka on November 29th.