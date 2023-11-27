Video
Home Business

Vietnam trade delegation meets CCCI leaders

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Vietnam trade delegation meets CCCI leaders

Vietnam trade delegation meets CCCI leaders

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: A trade delegation led by the newly appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong met the leaders of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in a view exchange meeting at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall at the World Trade Center on Sunday.

Chaired by CCCI President Omar Hazzaz the meeting wa s also participated by Chamber Directors Anjan Shekhar Das, Mahfuzul Haque Shah, Mohammad Monir Uddin, former Chamber Director SM Abu Taib, Bangladesh-Vietnam Chamber Director Anik Rashed Khan and members of the delegation spoke on the occasion.

Among others, directors Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Mahbubul Haque Miah, Mohammad Adnanul Islam, Omar Muktadir, Director of Bangladesh-Vietnam Chamber Md Abdus Sobhan, Embassy and Chamber officials were present.

The Vietnamese ambassador said that although global economic activities were disrupted due to the Corona epidemic in the last two years, trade relations between the two countries were stable.

He assured to work with concerned authorities including Chittagong Chamber to create a favorable environment for businessmen of both countries.

CCCI President Omar Hazzaz emphasized on exchange of trade delegations to identify potential sectors of both countries and discuss them, establish communication between the chambers of the two countries, launch visas on arrival for Bangladeshis and direct flights.




