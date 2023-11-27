Stocks plunge hit by blockade

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Sunday, the first day of the fresh 48-hour nationwide blocked enforced by anti government parties.DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 4.11 points or 0.07 percent to 6,229.59. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 1.29 point to 2,105.43 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.15 point to 1,351.39.Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, however, increased to Tk 549.12 crore, which was Tk 370.38 crore on Thursday.Out of 327 issues traded, 93 declined, 53 advanced and 181 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.At CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 9.88 points to 18,485.91 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 7.07 points to 11,054.09.Of the issues traded, 44 declined, 36 advanced and 81 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 50.72 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Tk 8.10 crore.