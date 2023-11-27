Video
LafargeHolcim, BGMEA tie up for waste management

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sustainable waste management.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan, and Chief Executive Officer, LHBL Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at BGMEA complex on Sunday, says a press release.

Under this MoU, BGMEA will facilitate and cooperate with LHBL to provide accessibility and promote the environment friendly waste management program of company's Geocycle project to member companies.

Geocycle which is the sustainable waste management wing of Holcim Group is the leading provider of industrial, agricultural and municipal waste management services worldwide. Currently Geocycle is operational in more than 50 countries.

It provides customized, future oriented waste management solutions by leveraging its technological expertise, highly skilled employees, standardized systems and processes.

Geocycle applies the proven technology of 'co-processing' and utilize existing facilities in the cement industry to resolve waste challenges sustainably. Geocycle is one of its kind sustainable waste management solution in Bangladesh.

Geocycle is also one of the major initiatives through which Holcim Group is committed to achieve the net zero targets by 2050.  

Faruque Hassan, said "BGMEA is committed to sustainable waste management of the RMG industry and unique solutions like Geocycle can play a pivotal role in addressing the waste challenges of the industry."

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of LHBL said "Geocycle rethinks waste challenges to provide innovative ways to sustainably address it. Our objective is to drive the transition towards a more extensive circular economy and create a zero waste future.

We are keen to serve the RMG industry and this MoU shall be a milestone for both BGMEA and LHBL."

From BGMEA, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Director from LHBL, Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Kaushik Mukherjee, Head of Geocycle were present during the MoU signing ceremony.




