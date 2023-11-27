Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sino-Malaysian firm to invest $14.55m in BEPZA EZ

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Correspondent

Sino-Malaysian firm to invest $14.55m in BEPZA EZ

Sino-Malaysian firm to invest $14.55m in BEPZA EZ

One more diversified product added to the list of existing product line of the industrial zone under BEPZA. Mattress, the new addition, to be produced in BEPZA Economic Zone.

Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company Ltd, a China-Malaysia owned company will produce this item by investing US$ 14.55 million in the largest venture of BEPZA.

An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Mr. Lee Wai Choong, Managing Director of Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, witnessed the signing ceremony.

This company will be the first Mattress manufacturing industry among the EPZs and BEPZA EZ. BEPZA Executive Chairman thanked Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company for choosing BEPZA EZ as their investment destination and wished their successful operation.

This company will produce 1.8 lac pcs of Spring Mattress & Foam Mattress annually. 600 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

Mentionable, BEPZA encourages the investors to produce diversified products reducing the single dependency on garments.

The Authority has so far approved a total of 24 enterprises including this one to establish industries in BEPZA EZ and most of them will produce diversified product. The total proposed investment of these enterprises is US$ 510.2 million.

Among others, Executive Director (Administration) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) A.S.M. Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nissan accelerates UK electric car production
IIG operators start paying dues after BSCC tightens screw
Dhaka beef sellers still making profit after prices plunge
JICA to help improve justice delivery system in BD
AB Bank wins five MasterCard Excellence Awards
Islami Bank holds workshop on 'Cyber Security Protection'
Sonali Bank opens ATM booth at Tejgoan Industrial Area
Premier Bank wins Mastercard Business (Innovation) Award


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft