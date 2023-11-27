Video
Home Business

BB unveils revised monetary policy to rein in soaring inflation

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

In a decisive move to combat soaring inflation, Bangladesh Bank (BB) unveiled an ambitious revised monetary policy on Sunday, instituting crucial adjustments to interest rates.

The central bank's spokesperson, Mezbaul Haque, revealed the details at a press conference at the bank's headquarters, following the announcement.

Under the revamped policy, the overnight repo rate, a key policy indicator, surged by 50 basis points, rising from 7.25% to the recalibrated 7.75%. Simultaneously, the standing deposit facility (SDF) and standing drawing facility (SDF) each experienced a corresponding increase of 50 basis points, reaching 9.75% and 5.75%, respectively.

Commercial banks promptly responded to the central bank's initiative by raising lending rates, aligning them with a 25 basis point increment based on the Six Month Moving Average Rate of treasury bills, known as SMART rates.

Habibur Rahman, the Chief Economist of Bangladesh Bank, shed light on the strategic goals behind these policy adjustments.

He emphasized that these measures are designed to achieve a reduction in inflation to 8% by December on a point-to-point basis. Looking ahead, the objective is to further diminish inflation to 6% by June 2024.

Rahman underscored that the impact of these policy changes is already evident in the market, asserting that inflation is displaying signs of effective management.

The revised policy rate, he affirmed, plays a pivotal role in steering the economic landscape towards the targeted inflation rates within the specified timeframes.




