Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:17 PM
Home Countryside

Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 6:54 PM  Count : 172
Rajshahi City Correspondent

Awami League has selected new faces as candidates for three out of six seats in Rajshahi in the upcoming 12th parliament election.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader made the announcement on Sunday (November 26) at a press conference at the central office of the party at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.
On the other hand, the nominated three MPs of the previous election from Rajshahi have been excluded, with the most significant exclusion being Fazle Hossain Badsha, general secretary of Workers Party's central committee.

The newly nominated candidates are Omar Faruk Chowdhury for Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency, Mohammad Ali Kamal, a freedom fighter, for Rajshahi-2 (Sadar) constituency, former general secretary of the Rajshahi District Awami League, Asaduzzaman Asad for Rajshahi-3 (Paba-Mohanpur) constituency, Abul Kalam Azad, president for Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) constituency, and Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, as the fourth-time candidate for Rajshahi-6 (Bagha-Charghat) constituency.

Among them, Mohammad Ali Kamal, Asaduzzaman Asad, and Abul Kalam Azad have received party nominations for the first time. The other three, Uddin, Anamul Huque, and Dr. Mansur Rahman, have been MPs for Rajshahi-3, Rajshahi-4, and Rajshahi-5 constituencies respectively.

The sale of nomination forms for Awami League for the 12th National Parliament elections started on November 18. On November 21, the last day of collecting nomination forms, Awami League sold 3,362 forms. Among them, 47 submitted nomination forms for the six seats in Rajshahi.

The Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will announce the details of the upcoming election on the 15th of next month. According to the details, the last day for submitting nomination forms is November 30, scrutiny and selection of nomination papers will be from December 1 to December 4, the appeal and resolution of the selection will be from December 6 to December 15, the last date for candidate withdrawal is December 17, the symbol allocation will be on December 18, and election campaigning will take place from December 18 to January 5 until 8 AM, and the voting will be held on January 7./End

FA/SR

